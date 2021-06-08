Hillsboro Hops increase capacity to 50% at home games

Fans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to sit together in designated vaccinated sections at Ron Tonkin Field. Masks are not required.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Hops have increased capacity to 50% at Ron Tonkin Field starting with the team’s Tuesday home game against Tri-City, the organization announced. Up to 2,250 fans will be able to attend home games.

Fans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to sit together in designated vaccinated sections and fans who are not vaccinated will be required to sit in pod seating in other areas of the ballpark.

Masks are no longer required, the team said, citing Oregon Health Authority (OHA) guidance for venues that are outdoors.