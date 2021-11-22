Excitement grows among Beavers fans ahead of Oregon rivalry game

The Oregon State Beavers are bowl eligible and still have a shot at the Pac 12 title, and it all rides on a win over the Oregon Ducks.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — There is a lot of excitement ahead of this year’s rivalry game between the Oregon State Beavers and the University of Oregon Ducks.

The Beavers are coming off a big win over the weekend, they are bowl eligible and would love nothing more than to cap off the regular season with a bigger win over the Ducks. The Ducks, meanwhile, are coming off a tough loss to Utah.

Mike Parker, the voice of the Beavers for the last 23 years, said this is the first time in over a decade where the rivalry game means more than just bragging rights. Parker said the last time something this big was on the line was 2009 in Eugene for a winner-take-all to go to the Rose Bowl. The Ducks ended up winning that game.

The excitement for this year’s matchup can be felt on the OSU campus. Students said the anticipation for this year’s game has been building for the last couple of weeks, especially since Saturday.

For a shot at the Pac 12 title, the Beavers need a number of scenarios to work out in their favor: they need to beat Oregon this weekend, and he University of Washington Huskies have to beat the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup. If both those things happen, Oregon State will head to the Pac 12 championship in Las Vegas.

No matter what, all of Beaver Nation is excited for what’s to come at Reser over the next couple of years.