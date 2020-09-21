The organization says that five points must be met before a return to play can be permitted for student-athletes in Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Amid calls from student-athletes and parents to have fall sports this fall, the WIAA has released criteria for the return of high school sports in Washington.

Here is that criteria:

Governor to recommend return to play. DOH to provide guidance on required steps to return to play. Risk management to review any new recommendation in response to Governor and DOH. School leadership to commit to play. Most would consider return to play once students are able to return to school even in a hybrid model. Coaches under collective bargaining agreements would need to support return to play. WIAA Executive Board to review current schedule with new recommendations.





So far, Gov. Jay Inslee has not supported a return to play, which means none of the other steps can get in motion. Additionally, most major school districts around the state of Washington are fully online, including Spokane Public Schools.

If these criteria cannot be met in the fall, this is still good information for winter sports, which are slated to begin practice in the final week of December.

The WIAA also released guidelines for what they would consider if sports became feasible to play in the fall: