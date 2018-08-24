It's that time of year again: High school football season!

It all starts on Aug. 31 and we want you to tell us which game you want us to feature on Friday Night Flights!

You can vote an unlimited number of times. The poll will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday of each week. The winner will be announced during the sports segment on KGW News at 6 each Wednesday night.

The nominees for Week 1 are:

Union at Mountain View

West Linn at Central Catholic

Jesuit at Mountainside

Banks at Gladstone

Vote in the poll:

This season, KGW has also partnered with Rapid Replay to allow fans to submit highlights of their favorite teams. All you have to do is download the Rapid Replay app and upload your video! More information here

Friday Night Flights airs on KGW News at 11 on each Friday night of the high school football season.

