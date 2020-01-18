PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s players to watch we’re catching up with two St. Mary’s Academy seniors who are hoping their basketball team is playing in the state playoffs again this year.

While they have aspirations of playing in college, for now, their focus is playing in the state tournament.

Seniors Anna Eddy and Marley Johnson have been playing on the hardwood together since they were freshman. The Blues are already showing promise, putting up a 9-3 record so far.

This team knows it’s early, and they don’t want to have a repeat of what happened last season when they started off strong, only to struggle toward the end of the season because of injuries. Both Anna and Marley have the same goal, making it to the “purple seats.”

“Our main goal is to make it to the state tournament at the University of Portland and it’s been our goal from the beginning and now we’re set to it and determined to get there,” says Eddy.

Before they tip off at the Chiles Center they want to focus on the team’s first goal, winning the Three Rivers League Championship.

