SALEM, Ore. — Santos Cantu III has been wrestling for most of his life. All the hard work has really paid off.

The Sprague High junior to be won his second straight State Title at 195 pounds this year. Then he got to go to the UWW Cadet Pan Am Games in Guatemala. He won Bronze in Greco Roman and a Gold in Freestyle.

Cantu called the experience amazing. He said the best part was “wearing my USA warmup and having the National Anthem played when I got my Gold Medal.”

He also got the chance to train at the Olympic Training Center with some of the other top wrestlers in the nation. His goal is to wrestle in college.

It’s not just about wrestling for Cantu. He’s also an outstanding student. He’s has a 3.91 grade point average and is a high school academic all American.

