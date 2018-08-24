The fans have spoken and the Friday Night Flights fans' Game of the Week is South Salem at Sunset!

The Saxons are 1-0 this season after defeating Newberg 21-14 in Week 1. They'll travel to Beaverton to take on the Apollos, who are looking to bounce back after a Week 1 loss to No. 6 Tigard.

KGW's Art Edwards will be at the game. You can watch highlights of the fans' Game of the Week on Friday Night Flights, which airs during KGW News at 11.

This season, KGW has also partnered with Rapid Replay to allow fans to submit highlights of their favorite teams. All you have to do is download the Rapid Replay app and upload your video! More information here

This week’s nominees were:

South Salem at Sunset (51 percent)

Churchill at Wilsonville (39 percent)

Lake Oswego at Jesuit (6 percent)

Sherwood at Clackamas (4 percent)

