PORTLAND, Ore. — Smoke in the air has been choking our skies and forcing school sports inside all week.

Soccer players at Lincoln High School are trying to make the most out of practice.

“I was outside for a bit and I felt a cough,” said Lilliana Barnatan. “We are taking it easy if we are outside and prevent any practicing outside because we don't want to expose our teammates to that.”

“We try to work on big concepts and ideas but it's so small and it's not on a real field,” said Kate Denhart.

They are also trying to share the gym with every other sports team at school.

“Football also has to use the gym,” said Gwynn Llewlyn. “We barely find gym space without cross country and track and field. It's annoying to have to find space with them too."

The frustration, like the smoke, is spread pretty evenly.

“It's been that way all week, but everybody is fighting the same battle,” said Franklin High School athletic director Scott Santangelo.

He’s been juggling his soccer, volleyball and football teams. Unfortunately, it's cost non-varsity levels a lot of practice time.

Santangelo is watching the air quality index closely.

“It’s about 152 last time we checked, we need it below 100 where it’s not perfect, but they can be outdoors, optimally we'd like it around the 50 or 40 range.”

Everyone seems ready for the smoke to clear.

“We'll be extremely happy to be outside as a team in our element on our field,” said Barnatan.

