AUBURN, Wash. — Several high school sports, including football, will not take place this fall in Washington state.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association moved football, volleyball, girls soccer, and boys 1B/2B soccer to the spring.

The director of the association called it a "tough and unprecedented decision."

The board made a decision July 7 to initially push back the start of fall sports by two weeks.

The Washington State Interscholastic Activities Association previously released guidelines for high school sports when practice and competitions resume, based on the current phase under Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start" plan the county is in.

"When a school, schools, or district are closed due to COVID-19, all training, practice, and contests for the school(s) or district should also be canceled," the guidelines read.

In Phase 2, workouts are limited to groups of five or fewer students, and players must keep 6 feet of distance. Players should not share or touch the same ball or equipment. For example, a basketball player can shoot hoops, but a team can’t pass the ball among themselves.

In Phase 3, lower risk sports practices and competitions can resume. These include individual sports, such as individual running or throwing events, swimming, golf and weightlifting. Competition must remain local.

In Phase 4, moderate risk sports can resume practices and competitions. These include basketball, soccer, swimming relays and 7 on 7 football.