The fans voted and Sandy at Barlow is KGW's Fans' Game of the Week!

The matchup features two Mount Hood Conference rivals. Barlow has won three games in a row, scoring at least 38 points in each of those wins. Meanwhile, the 3-2 Pioneers are looking to bounce back from a tough loss against Sunset.

The game will be featured on Friday Night Flights! The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school football season.

This week's nominees were:

Sandy (3-2) at Barlow (3-2) (40 percent)

Glencoe (3-2) at Liberty (3-2) (29 percent)

Wilsonville (5-0) at Scappoose (4-1) (16 percent)

Union (5-0) at Skyview (3-2) (15 percent)

This season, KGW has also partnered with Rapid Replay to allow fans to submit highlights of their favorite teams. All you have to do is download the Rapid Replay app and upload your video! More information here

