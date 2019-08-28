The fans voted and the first Game of the Week for Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez is Prairie at Parkrose!

Prairie won last year’s matchup and will be looking to beat Parkrose for the second straight year. However, it’s a new season and the Broncos will be looking to start the season strong.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. KGW sports anchor Orlando Sanchez will be at the game! You can follow him on Twitter here

The game will be featured on the first episode of Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez. The weekly high school football highlights show airs during KGW News at 11 on Friday night throughout the season.

Game of the Week results:

Prairie at Parkrose (43%)

Lakeridge at Tualatin (39%)

Mountain View at Union (15%)

Central Catholic at West Linn (3%)

RELATED: Keanon Lowe excited to start new football season at Parkrose following gun on campus incident