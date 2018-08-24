The fans have spoken and KGW’s Fans’ Game of the Week is Pendleton at Scappoose!

For the fourth straight week, the Game of the Week features two top 10 teams. Scappoose is ranked No. 5 in the state while the Buckaroos are ranked No. 6. Both teams have been dominant in their 3-0 starts to the season.

The game will be featured during Friday Night Flights! The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school football season.

This week’s vote was the closest KGW has ever had. Out if 29,872 votes, the Pendleton at Scappoose game finished with 49 more votes than Beaverton at Westview. But don’t worry Beavers and Wildcats fans. Your game will be part of our coverage on Friday night as well!

This week’s results:

Pendleton at Scappoose (14,107 votes)

Beaverton at Westview (14,058 votes)

Century at Centennial (1,099 votes)

Lake Oswego at Clackamas (608 votes)

This season, KGW has also partnered with Rapid Replay to allow fans to submit highlights of their favorite teams. All you have to do is download the Rapid Replay app and upload your video! More information here

