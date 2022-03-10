Oregon high school girls basketball quarterfinals roundup: Thursday, March 10, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon high school girls basketball playoffs continue Thursday with quarterfinal games in 4A, 5A and 6A. Here’s a look at Thursday’s results (this story will be updated):
6A girls quarterfinals
Beaverton vs. West Linn: At Portland, No. 1 seed Beaverton plays No. 8 West Linn at 1:30 p.m. at Chiles Center.
Lakeridge vs. Clackamas: At Portland, No. 4 Lakeridge plays No. 5 Clackamas at 3:15 p.m. at Chiles Center.
South Medford vs. Benson: At Portland, No. 3 South Medford plays No. 6 Benson at 6:30 p.m. at Chiles Center.
Jesuit vs. Barlow: At Portland, No. 2 Jesuit plays No. 7 Barlow at 8:15 p.m. at Chiles Center.
5A girls quarterfinals
Willamette vs. Crescent Valley: At Corvallis, No. 1 seed Willamette plays No. 9 Crescent Valley at 1:30 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.
Corvallis vs. Ridgeview: At Corvallis, No. 4 Ridgeview plays No. 5 Corvallis at 3:15 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.
Crook County vs. Putnam: At Corvallis, No. 3 Crook County plays No. 11 Putnam at 6:30 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.
Silverton vs. Springfield: At Corvallis, No. 2 Silverton plays No. 7 Springfield at 8:15 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.
4A girls quarterfinals
Corbett vs. Baker: At Coos Bay, No. 11 seed Corbett will play No. 3 Baker at 7 p.m. at Marshfield High School.
Other games: At Coos Bay, No. 1 Philomath plays No. 8 Mazama at 2 p.m.; No. 12 Marist Catholic plays No. 13 Hidden Valley at 3:45 p.m.; and No. 2 Cascade plays No. 7 Madras at 9 p.m. All games are at Marshfield High School.