Watch the biggest plays and highlights of the top games on this week’s edition of Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It may be the last Friday of winter but it felt like fall at high schools throughout Oregon and Washington. We're in Week 3 of this abridged high school football season after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the season from being played in the fall.

While things may look different, KGW's crew and Sky 8 were out and about as usual getting highlights at games across the area for Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school football season.

Highlights from Week 3 include West Linn at Tigard, Oregon City at Lake Oswego, Barlow at Central Catholic, Grant at Clackamas and Westview at Sunset.

You can watch the full show and highlights of individual games below.

Full show

Game highlights

Scores