High School

Friday Night Flights: Week 3 highlights

Watch the biggest plays and highlights of the top games on this week’s edition of Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez.
Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez

PORTLAND, Ore. — It may be the last Friday of winter but it felt like fall at high schools throughout Oregon and Washington. We're in Week 3 of this abridged high school football season after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the season from being played in the fall.

While things may look different, KGW's crew and Sky 8 were out and about as usual getting highlights at games across the area for Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school football season. 

Highlights from Week 3 include West Linn at Tigard, Oregon City at Lake Oswego, Barlow at Central Catholic, Grant at Clackamas and Westview at Sunset.

You can watch the full show and highlights of individual games below.

Full show

Game highlights

West Linn knocks off Tigard 35-15

Lake Oswego opens season with 42-20 win over Oregon City 

Central Catholic defeats Barlow 21-7

Sunset rolls to 49-10 win over Westview

Clackamas edges out Grant 19-12

Newberg shuts out Glencoe 41-0

Putnam beats Cleveland 7-0

Scores

For scores of all the games in Oregon, visit the OSAA website.

