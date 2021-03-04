Friday Night Flights: Week 5 highlights

Watch the biggest plays and highlights of the top games on this week’s edition of Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez.

PORTLAND, Ore. — We're in Week 5 of this abridged high school football season after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the season from being played in the fall.

While things may look different, KGW's crew and Sky 8 were out and about as usual getting highlights at games across the area for Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school football season.

Highlights from Week 5 included Tigard at Tualatin, Jesuit at Sunset, Heritage at Mountain View and many more games!

You can watch the full show and highlights of individual games below.

Game highlights