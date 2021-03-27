x
Friday Night Flights: Week 4 highlights

High School

Friday Night Flights: Week 4 highlights

Watch the biggest plays and highlights of the top games on this week’s edition of Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez.
Credit: KGW
Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez

PORTLAND, Ore. — We're in Week 4 of this abridged high school football season after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the season from being played in the fall.

While things may look different, KGW's crew and Sky 8 were out and about as usual getting highlights at games across the area for Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school football season. 

Highlights from Week 4 included Lake Oswego at West Linn, Mountainside at Jesuit, Sunset at Beaverton and many more games!

You can watch the full show and highlights of individual games below.

Full show

Game highlights

West Linn dominates Lake Oswego 42-7 

Jesuit wins 21-14 OT thriller over Mountainside 

Sunset unstoppable in 63-31 win over Beaverton 

Liberty comes out on top in 32-28 nail-biter vs. Century 

Newberg cruises to 56-9 win over McMinnville

Sherwood knocks off Glencoe 34-10

Aloha defeats Southridge 19-14

Tualatin rolls to 43-13 win over Oregon City

Scores

