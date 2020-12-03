PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon School Activities Association announced Wednesday night that high school basketball tournaments across the state will continue but fans won't be allowed to attend. Only essential personnel and media will be allowed to attend.

The decision was made Wednesday night amid an outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19. The tournaments continue through Saturday.

"This difficult decision has not been made lightly,” said Peter Weber, OSAA executive director. “Going into this week we knew the situation was rapidly evolving and as the circumstances and guidance have changed throughout today, our focus is on trying to honor the commitment students have made throughout the season by continuing the contests, albeit without spectators.”

Read the full statement from the OSAA

Also on Wednesday night, Gov. Brown issued a ban on all statewide gatherings of 250 people or more. The ban is in effect for four weeks.

Twenty-one people have tested positive for COVID-19 in 10 counties across Oregon.

RELATED: ‘Wow’: Portland Trail Blazers players react to NBA season being suspended

RELATED: NCAA President: March Madness games will happen without fans in attendance