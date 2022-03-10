Oregon high school boys basketball playoffs roundup: Thursday, March 10

Here are the results for local teams competing in the 4A quarterfinals and 6A boys consolation bracket on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon high school boys basketball playoffs continue Thursday. Local teams are competing in the 4A quarterfinals and the 6A boys consolation bracket. Here's a look at Thursday's results (this story will be updated):

6A boys consolation bracket

South Medford 52, Beaverton 45, OT: At Portland, despite 20 points from Aidan Rice, No. 8 Beaverton saw its season end with an overtime loss (box score) against No. 4 South Medford on Thursday at the Chiles Center. South Medford was led by Jackson Weiland's 17 points. Boden Howell added 13 points and Devon Malcolm had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. South Medford will play Roosevelt in the fourth-place game on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Chiles Center.

Roosevelt 69, Cleveland 65: At Portland, Chance White scored 26 points to lead No. 7 Roosevelt to the upset victory (box score) against No. 3 Cleveland on Thursday at the Chiles Center. Raysean Seamster had a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Roosevelt and Terrence Hill added 12 points. Stephen Treat and Jackson Cooper both had double-doubles for Cleveland, Treat finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Cooper finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Sean-Chris Tresvant added 17 points for Cleveland. Roosevelt will play South Medford in the fourth-place game on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Chiles Center.

4A boys quarterfinals

Banks vs. Marshfield: At North Bend, No. 11 seed Banks will play No. 3 Marshfield at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday at North Bend High School.