Oregon 6A boys basketball quarterfinals roundup

Top seed Tualatin beat Beaverton 54-43. South Medford plays West Linn, Cleveland plays Mountainside and Summit plays Roosevelt.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon 6A boys basketball quarterfinals tipped off Wednesday, with eight teams vying for the championship. The championship game is Saturday.

Here’s a look at the results from Wednesday’s four quarterfinal games. This story will be updated.

Tualatin 54, Beaverton 43: Tualatin, the top seed in the 6A playoffs, got out to a quick start and didn’t look back in a 54-43 win against eighth-seeded Beaverton. Tualatin led 25-12 after the first quarter and 32-16 at halftime.

Tualatin (24-2) will play the winner of the South Medford-West Linn game on Friday in the championship semifinal round while Beaverton (18-7) will play the loser of the South Medford-West Linn game Thursday in the consolation semifinal.

South Medford vs. West Linn: Fourth-seeded South Medford plays fifth-seeded West Linn.

Cleveland vs. Mountainside: Third seed Cleveland plays No. 11 seed Mountainside.

Summit vs. Roosevelt: Second-seeded Summit plays seventh-seeded Roosevelt.

5A quarterfinals

In the 5A boys quarterfinals, top seed Redmond beat Ashland 51-37. Other games include Wilsonville vs. Crater, Silverton vs. Crescent Valley and Churchill vs. Eagle Point.