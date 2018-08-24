The fans have spoken and Newberg at Reynolds is KGW's Fans' Game of the Week!

It's the homecoming game for Reynolds who is off to a 3-1 start this season. They'll take on 2-2 Newberg, who is coming off a win against Canby. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Mount Hood Community College.

KGW sports anchor Orlando Sanchez will be at the game! You can watch highlights of the game on Friday Night Flights. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school football season.

This week's nominees were:

Newberg at Reynolds (51 percent)

Seaside at Valley Catholic (35 percent)

Hood River Valley at La Salle Prep (9 percent)

Central Catholic at Jesuit (4 percent)

This season, KGW has also partnered with Rapid Replay to allow fans to submit highlights of their favorite teams. All you have to do is download the Rapid Replay app and upload your video! More information here

