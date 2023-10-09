Candlelight vigil held in honor of Milwaukie High School football coach who died Friday night

Coach Roland Aumueller, known as "Coach Aum", died after Friday's football game. He was 59.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Students, families and alumni gathered at Milwaukie High School on Sunday night to remember 59-year-old Coach Roland Aumueller.

The assistant football and track coach passed away suddenly on Friday night after a game at Parkrose. He was a fixture in the Milwaukie community for more than 30 years and was affectionately known as 'Coach Aum'.

"Aum didn't have any kids so this was his family, all the athletes that he coached. He treated them like they were his own sons or daughters," said MHS football coach Tim Price.

Hundreds showed up on Sunday night lighting candles and sharing memories of the coach who they say helped raise the kids of Milwaukie.

“You want to love somebody, love their kids.” An outpouring of love tonight for the coach who impacted and inspired so many Mustangs for more than 30 years. Rest in peace Coach Aum- you’ll never be forgotten. Posted by North Clackamas Schools on Sunday, September 10, 2023

"He turned me into the person I am today. You know I give him all the credit and I am proud of who I am because of him," said Kyan Paxton, a senior at MHS.

Posted by Milwaukie Mustang Football on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Principal Kim Kellogg and athletic director Tom Moore reached out to families this weekend.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this communication. Last night, Coach Aum's (Roland Aumueller), one of our long-standing football and track coaches, passed away after the football game," read a letter from Kellogg and Moore. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Aum's family. He will be deeply missed both on and off the field," their statement read.

Both Kellogg and Moore said it's believed that Aumueller suffered cardiac arrest.

"When an unthinkable tragedy like this occurs, it is essential that we come together as a community to support our staff and students who may be experiencing a range of emotions and reactions," the letter continued. "Our priority is always to provide a safe and nurturing environment where students can process their feelings and receive the support they need during these challenging times. We are working through a plan on our next steps, but please know that we will have support for our students and staff on Monday."

Milwaukie High School plans to have resources for students. They shared a list of resources for both staff and students that are available over the weekend:

Aumueller coached at Milwaukie High for 34 years, and a Change.org petition has been started to rename the high school stadium after him.

The Milwaukie High School Athletic Hall of Fame also put a statement out regarding his death.

We are heartbroken to learn that Hall of Fame member, Roland Aumueller “Aum”, passed away last night. Coach Aum was... Posted by Milwaukie High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, September 9, 2023

“He didn’t have his own kids, but treated ours like his own. There wasn’t a day they didn’t come home and share a story or tell me how Aum helped them be better young men," she said. "From Gatorades to peanut butter jelly sandwiches, to pushing them in the weight room or on the field, to being a listening ear! He played such an integral role in their lives, and touched everyone he was around. There isn’t one kid that has been coached by him, that won’t miss him dearly," said parent Dawn Phillips.