The fans have spoken and Lebanon at Silverton is the Game of the Week!

The matchup features two of the top-ranked teams in 5A. The Warriors are 2-0 and ranked No. 5 in the state after convincing wins over Corvallis and Dallas. Silverton is also 2-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state.

The matchup will be featured on Friday Night Flights! The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school football season.

This week’s nominees were:

Lebanon at Silverton (50 percent)

Barlow at Gresham (46 percent)

Lincoln at Franklin (3 percent)

Battle Ground at Mountain View (1 percent)

This season, KGW has also partnered with Rapid Replay to allow fans to submit highlights of their favorite teams. All you have to do is download the Rapid Replay app and upload your video! More information here

KGW and Rapid Replay

Rapid Replay

