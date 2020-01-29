WEST LINN, Ore. — Keanon Lowe, the Parkrose High School football coach who gained national recognition for his powerful act of compassion while disarming a student on campus last year, will be the new football coach at West Linn High School.

Lowe will take over for Chris Miller, who left West Linn to be the offensive coordinator for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks franchise. Miller was 52-12 in his five seasons as West Linn’s coach, including winning the 6A state championship in 2016.

On the football field, Lowe quickly turned around the Parkrose football program in just two years. He took over after the Broncos finished the 2017 season with an 0-9 record. In his two seasons as coach, Lowe led Parkrose to a 12-7 record, including a conference championship and the first playoff victory in school history this past season. He was named the 5A Coach of the Year last season.

“Keanon brings experience, energy, and a passion for teaching to our football program,” said West Linn High School Athletic Director Mark Horak. “Keanon’s proven track record both on the field as a coach and as a mentor to student athletes stood out during the interview process.”

Lowe graduated from Jesuit High School, where he was a star football player who went on to play for the Oregon Ducks from 2011-14.

While Lowe’s success on the field speaks for itself, he gained more attention at Parkrose for what he did off of it. Lowe was acting in his capacity as a security guard at the Northeast Portland school when in May 2019, he disarmed a student who brought a gun to school. Video released months later showed Lowe backing out of a room holding the shotgun in one hand and holding onto the student with the other hand. Once the gun was disposed of, Lowe hugged the student in his moment of crisis.

"In that time I felt compassion for him," Lowe said about the confrontation. "I had a real life conversation. Obviously, he broke down and I wanted him to know I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him, I was there for a reason, and this is a life worth living."

Lowe was recognized nationally, including being named one of TIME Magazine’s heroes of the year.

