Clackamas wins 6A girls basketball state championship

Rhyan Mogel scored 18 points and Jazzy Davidson blocked two shots by South Medford star Donovyn Hunter in the final minute to lead the Cavaliers to the 56-46 win.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas sophomore Jazzy Davidson blocked two shots by South Medford senior star Donovyn Hunter in the final 41 seconds Saturday to stop a Panthers rally in its tracks, and the Cavaliers made all the big plays down the stretch to beat South Medford 56-46 and win the 6A girls basketball state championship at the Chiles Center at the University of Portland.

Davidson, who averaged 22.5 points this season, overcame foul trouble to finish with 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and the two critical blocks in just 19 minutes. Davidson's senior teammate, University of Portland commit Rhyan Mogel, led the Cavaliers (26-4) with 18 points and five rebounds. She also added two assists, a steal and block.

Clackamas held Hunter, an Oregon State commit, to 15 points. Hunter struggled from the field, making just six of 20 shots. One day after South Medford (27-3) shot 52% from the field and 44% from the 3-point line in a 38-point semifinal win against Barlow, Clackamas clamped down on defense against the Panthers in the championship game, holding South Medford to 37% shooting. The Panthers missed 11 of their 12 attempts from 3.

6A Girls State Champion



Clackamas Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/CsBW40RMGN — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) March 12, 2023

The Cavaliers led by as many as 12 points Saturday, including an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter. But the second-seeded Panthers rallied, cutting the lead to 50-46 on a layup by Hunter with 2:01 left. With 1:20 left, Sara Barhoum grabbed a key offensive rebound off a missed shot by Davidson. She was then fouled and hit both free throws with 50 seconds left to push the lead to six.

That's when Davidson went to work on the defensive end. She blocked a jumper by Hunter with 41 seconds left. After Mogel and Avery Peterson made four consecutive free throws to push Clackamas' lead to 10 with 23 seconds left, Davison blocked Hunter's 3-point attempt with 17 seconds left to close out the win for the Cavaliers.

Peterson added nine points, Eliza Buerk had eight and Allie Roden had five points and seven rebounds for Clackamas.

Third-place game

Jesuit 61, Barlow 50: Oregon commit Sofia Bell had 21 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks to lead Jesuit to victory in the third-place game on Saturday afternoon. Kendra Hicks added 11 points and 17 rebounds for Jesuit and Emma Sixta and Avery Edwards both scored 11 points. Barlow was led by Oregon State commit Kennedie Shuler, who had 15 points and seven rebounds and Annie Koenig scored 18 points.

Fourth-place game