PORTLAND, Ore — The high school basketball season in Oregon has reached the playoff stage.

The weekly highlights show features some of the biggest games of the week in both boys and girls high school basketball. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school basketball season.

Bids to the girls state tournament were up for grabs Friday night in 6A, 5A and 4A. You can watch highlights of each individual game below or the full show in the video player above.

6A

No. 1 Beaverton rolls No. 17 St. Mary's Academy 56-36

No. 14 McMinnville upsets No. 3 West Linn 57-53

No. 4 Liberty defeats No. 13 Canby 52-42

No. 12 Mountainside wins 41-39 thriller over No. 5 Oregon City

No. 6 South Salem edges by No. 11 Benson 65-57

No. 9 Southridge downs No. 8 Tualatin 51-38

5A

No. 1 Silverton takes down No. 16 The Dalles 53-32

No. 2 La Salle Prep dominates No. 15 Ashland 97-41

No. 3 Wilsonville crushes No. 14 Willamette 73-42

4A

No. 7 Valley Catholic advances to state with 42-25 over Mazama