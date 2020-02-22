PORTLAND, Ore. — The high school basketball season is in full swing and so is KGW's Friday Night Hoops with Orlando Sanchez.

The weekly highlights show features some of the biggest games of the week in both boys and girls high school basketball. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school basketball season.

Friday's action included a pair of top-10 matchups in the Three Rivers League, one of which went to overtime. We also had our Game of the Week between two of the top teams in the girls' Mountain Valley Conference, No. 6 South Salem and West Salem. You can watch highlights of each individual game below or the full show in the video player above.

Game of the Week

No. 9 South Salem beats West Salem 55-40

Boys

No. 2 Jefferson dominates Benson 94-56

No. 4 Barlow rolls David Douglas 80-51

No. 6 South Salem beats rival West Salem 66-49

No. 8 Lake Oswego wins showdown over No. 9 Tigard 67-59

Cleveland edges out Roosevelt 53-50

McNary defeats McKay 70-51

Girls

No 3 West Linn rallies to beat No. 7 Oregon City 52-49 in OT

Lakeridge edges out St. Mary's Academy 61-58

Barlow cruises to 62-38 win over David Douglas

Grant tops Franklin 43-33



