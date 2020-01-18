PORTLAND, Ore — The high school basketball season is in full swing and so is KGW's Friday Night Hoops with Orlando Sanchez.

The weekly highlights show features some of the biggest games of the week in both boys and girls high school basketball. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school basketball season.

Friday's action included four top-10 matchups. Watch highlights of each individual game below. You can watch the full show in the video above.

Boys

No. 9 Clackamas takes down No. 2 Central Catholic 71-61

No. 7 West Linn dominates No. 3 Tigard 95-64

No. 4 Jesuit controls game in 67-47 win over No. 8 Mountainside

Barlow blows out rival No. 5 Gresham 76-49

No. 10 Parkrose edges out No. 6 Milwaukie 68-61

Girls

No. 3 Mountainside defeats Jesuit 42-32

Canby knocks off Lakeridge 44-34

Sherwood defeats Forest Grove 41-28