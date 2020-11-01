PORTLAND, Ore — The high school basketball season is in full swing and so is KGW's Friday Night Hoops with Orlando Sanchez.

The weekly highlights show features some of the biggest games of the week in both boys and girls high school basketball. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school basketball season.

Watch highlights of each individual game below. You can watch the full show in the video above.

Game of the Week

No. 1 La Salle (5A) beats No. 5 Southridge (6A) 51-41

Boys

No. 1 Union dominates Battle Ground 91-62

No. 4 West Linn wins top-10 showdown over No. 6 Westview 56-47

No. 6 Clackamas defeats Sandy 71-58

Oregon City knocks off Sherwood 53-46

Girls

No. 2 Wilsonville edges out Skyview 54-45