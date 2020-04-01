PORTLAND, Ore. — Friday was the season premiere of Friday Night Hoops with Orlando Sanchez!

The weekly highlights show features some of the biggest games of the week in both boys and girls high school basketball. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school basketball season.

Friday's action included an upset of a top-ranked team. Watch highlights of each individual game below. You can watch the full show in the video above.

Girls

No. 4 Silverton (5A) takes down No. 1 South Medford (6A) 44-35

No. 2 Wilsonville rolls to 66-40 win over Lynn Valley

No. 4 Mountainside dominates Summit 66-26

No. 8 Liberty blows out Linn Valley 80-37

South Salem knocks off Century 60-31

Boys

No. 4 Jesuit beats Sprague 57-39

No. 8 Clackamas routs Southridge 77-31

Mountainside cruises past Camas 74-47

Beaverton defeats Franklin 49-41