PORTLAND, Ore. — The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school basketball season.

The high school basketball season is in full swing and so is KGW's Friday Night Hoops with Orlando Sanchez.

The weekly highlights show features some of the biggest games of the week in both boys and girls high school basketball. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school basketball season.

Friday was the regular season finale in Oregon with league titles on the line. That included a matchup between top-5 girls teams Beaverton and Southridge. Plus an upset of a top-5 team on the boys side. You can watch highlights of each individual game below or the full show in the video player above.

Boys

Westview upsets No. 2 Jesuit 52-47

No. 6 South Salem crushes McNary 85-50

No. 7 Lake Oswego edges out No. 8 West Linn 65-57



No. 4 Wilsonville dominates Putnam 64-21

No. 10 Parkrose knocks off Scappoose 60-48

Girls

No. 1 Beaverton dominates No. 5 Southridge 57-31

No. 7 Oregon City cruises to 49-40 win over Tigard

No. 8 South Salem rolls to 56-29 win over McNary

Canby wins 61-60 thriller over St. Mary's

No. 1 La Salle Prep holds off Hillsboro 62-52

No. 2 Wilsonville defeats Putnam 82-65