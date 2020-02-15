PORTLAND, Ore. — The high school basketball season is in full swing and so is KGW's Friday Night Hoops with Orlando Sanchez.

The weekly highlights show features some of the biggest games of the week in both boys and girls high school basketball. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school basketball season.

Friday's action included an overtime playoff game in Washington as well as your Game of the Week between No. 3 West Linn girls against Tualatin. You can watch highlights of each individual game below or the full show in the video player above.

Game of the Week

No. 3 West Linn rolls to 57-33 win over Tualatin

Boys

Battle Ground wins 69-67 overtime thriller over Skyview

No. 4 Clackamas downs No. 3 Central Catholic 62-55

No. 6 West Linn cruises to 69-51 win over Tualatin

Girls

No. 2 La Salle Prep wins showdown over No. 1 Wilsonville 65-55

No. 10 Benson dominates Cleveland 83-36

Central Catholic defeats Clackamas 67-43

Oregon City tops Canby 48-31

Prairie defeats Yelm 81-37 in playoffs