PORTLAND, Ore. — It's Week 5 of the high school football season and we have a full slate of games for this week's Friday Night Flights!

KGW will be at 12 games on the ground with photographers and in the air with Sky 8. You can watch highlights from the following games during tonight's Friday Night Flights! The show airs during KGW News at 11.

Game of the Week

The fans spoke and Newberg at Reynolds is KGW's Fans' Game of the Week!

It's the homecoming game for Reynolds, who is off to a hot 3-1 start this season. They'll take on 2-2 Newberg, who is coming off a win against Canby. KGW sports anchor Orlando Sanchez will be at the game!

Live Stream

One of the biggest games of the year, No. 8 Central Catholic at No. 7 Jesuit, will be available to watch online beginning at 7 p.m. Watch the "Holy War," courtesy of Jesuit Crusaders TV.

Sky 8 highlights

KGW's helicopter will be flying over six games in the Portland metro area! You can watch live from 7-9 p.m. on KGW's Facebook page or via the video player at the top of this story.

Hood River Valley at La Salle Prep

No. 10 Liberty at No. 2 Lake Oswego

Forest Grove at Wilsonville

No. 5 West Linn at Sherwood

Centennial at McMinnville

West Salem at Beaverton

Highlights

In addition to the Game of the Week, KGW will have photographers on the ground to get highlights of the following games:

No. 1 Clackamas at Lincoln

No. 8 Central Catholic at No. 7 Jesuit

Puyallup at Union

Barlow at Grant

Camas at Heritage

