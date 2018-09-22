PORTLAND, Ore. — Week 4 of the high school football season featured some of the best matchups of the season so far. KGW was at 10 games. Check out the full highlights below.

Game of the Week

The fans spoke and No. 5 Pendleton at No. 6 Scappoose in the 5A state rankings was the Friday Night Flights Game of the Week! It was a high scoring game, with both teams trading touchdowns but it was the Buckaroos who pulled away to beat Scappoose 47-27.

Highlights:

Highlights

No. 2 Clackamas comes back to defeat No. 1 Lake Oswego 49-39

No. 2 Silverton beats North Salem 34-13

No. 3 Sheldon rolls No. 10 West Salem 56-21

No. 5 Jesuit dominates Aloha 56-7

Beaverton tops Westview 46-34

Sky 8 Highlights

No. 1 Wilsonville shuts out Hillsboro 54-0

No. 4 Tigard cruises to 45-13 win over Lincoln

Oregon City takes down No. 9 Liberty 44-34

Bellevue wins 38-35 thriller over Camas

