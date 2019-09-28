PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s Friday during football season, which means we’re set for another night of Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez.
The weekly high school football highlights show airs during KGW News at 11. KGW will have photographers on the ground, and Sky 8 in the air, to bring you highlights from across the Portland metro area.
Highlights will be posted in the story later tonight. Here are the games we are planning to be at.
Game of the Week
The fans voted and the Game of the Week for Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez is Glencoe at David Douglas!
Students at David Douglas were pumped up for the game at Friday morning’s pep assembly.
KGW sports anchor Orlando Sanchez will be at the game. You can follow him on Twitter here
Sky 8
Sky 8 will be flying over several games in the Portland metro area. You can watch Sky 8 live from 7 to 9 p.m. on KGW’s livestream and Facebook page.
Sky 8 will be over the following games:
- No. 9 Tillamook at No. 1 Banks
- Reynolds at Mountainside
- Westview at Beaverton
- No. 5 West Linn at Lakeridge
- Jefferson at Madison
Highlights
KGW will also have photographers on the ground to bring you highlights of the following games:
- No. 5 Tigard at No. 1 Lake Oswego
- Sunset at No. 2 Tualatin
- No. 3 Central Catholic at No. 7 Sherwood
- Aloha at No. 4 Jesuit
- Tumwater at No. 9 Clackamas
- No. 7 Chiawana at No. 10 Union (Washington)
- Roosevelt at Grant
- Forest Grove at Cleveland
Scores
For scores of all the games in Oregon, visit the OSAA website.
Related: Watch last week's Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez