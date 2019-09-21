PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s Friday night, which can only mean another edition of Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez is on tap.
The weekly high school football highlights show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the season. KGW will have photographers on the ground, and Sky 8 in the air, to bring you highlights from across the Portland metro area.
Here’s a look at the games KGW plans to be at tonight. We’ll be posting highlights in this story later tonight when the games are over.
Game of the Week
It was a record-setting vote total for your Game of the Week. More than 78,000 votes were cast and fans chose Seaside at No. 5 Gladstone as the Game of the Week!
KGW sports anchor Orlando Sanchez will be at the 4A matchup. You can follow him on Twitter here
Sky 8 highlights
Sky 8 is scheduled to fly over the following games. You can watch Sky 8 live from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. here
- Mountainside at Sandy
- Beaverton at Clackamas
- Seaside at No. 5 Gladstone
- No. 7 Sherwood at No. 8 Lakeridge
- Sheldon at No. 6 West Linn
- No. 1 Lake Oswego at Oregon City
Highlights
KGW plans to have photographers on the ground to bring you highlights of the following games.
- Westview at No. 3 Jesuit
- Seaside at No. 5 Gladstone
- Sheldon at No. 6 West Linn
- Gresham at Barlow
- Southridge at Sunset
- Madison at Centennial
- Mountain View at Battle Ground
- Lakewood at Evergreen
- West Valley (Yakima) at Camas
Scores
For scores of all the games in Oregon, visit the OSAA website.