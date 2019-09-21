PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s Friday night, which can only mean another edition of Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez is on tap.

The weekly high school football highlights show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the season. KGW will have photographers on the ground, and Sky 8 in the air, to bring you highlights from across the Portland metro area.

Here’s a look at the games KGW plans to be at tonight. We’ll be posting highlights in this story later tonight when the games are over.

Game of the Week

It was a record-setting vote total for your Game of the Week. More than 78,000 votes were cast and fans chose Seaside at No. 5 Gladstone as the Game of the Week!

KGW sports anchor Orlando Sanchez will be at the 4A matchup. You can follow him on Twitter here

Sky 8 highlights

Sky 8 is scheduled to fly over the following games. You can watch Sky 8 live from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. here

Mountainside at Sandy

Beaverton at Clackamas

Seaside at No. 5 Gladstone

No. 7 Sherwood at No. 8 Lakeridge

Sheldon at No. 6 West Linn

No. 1 Lake Oswego at Oregon City

Highlights

KGW plans to have photographers on the ground to bring you highlights of the following games.

Westview at No. 3 Jesuit

Seaside at No. 5 Gladstone

Sheldon at No. 6 West Linn

Gresham at Barlow

Southridge at Sunset

Madison at Centennial

Mountain View at Battle Ground

Lakewood at Evergreen

West Valley (Yakima) at Camas

Scores

For scores of all the games in Oregon, visit the OSAA website.

