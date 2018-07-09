PORTLAND, Ore. — Watch live as Sky 8 flies above several games in the video player above
We're onto Week 2 of the high school football season and we're not about to slow down! KGW will have highlights of 12 games in the Portland metro area.
Live stream
Watch No. 3 Lake Oswego take on No. 4 Jesuit in the live stream below. Stream courtesy of Jesuit Crusaders TV
KGW will have photographers on the ground at the following games:
- South Salem at Sunset (Game of the Week)
- No. 3 Lake Oswego at No. 4 Jesuit
- No. 1 Churchill at No. 2 Wilsonville
- No. 8 Tualatin at No. 9 Oregon City
- Barlow at No. 6 Tigard
- Sprague at Lakeridge
- Southridge at LIncoln
Sky 8 will be overhead at the following games. You can watch them live beginning at 7 p.m.
- Sherwood at No. 1 Clackamas
- McNary at No. 2 West Linn
- Gresham at Aloha
- Glencoe at Westview
- Beaverton at No. 10 Liberty
You can watch highlights from all the games on Friday Night Flights! The show airs every Friday night the high school football season on KGW News at 11.
This season, KGW has also partnered with Rapid Replay to allow fans to submit highlights of their favorite teams. All you have to do is download the Rapid Replay app and upload your video! More information here