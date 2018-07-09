PORTLAND, Ore. — Watch live as Sky 8 flies above several games in the video player above

We're onto Week 2 of the high school football season and we're not about to slow down! KGW will have highlights of 12 games in the Portland metro area.

Live stream

Watch No. 3 Lake Oswego take on No. 4 Jesuit in the live stream below. Stream courtesy of Jesuit Crusaders TV

KGW will have photographers on the ground at the following games:

South Salem at Sunset (Game of the Week)

No. 3 Lake Oswego at No. 4 Jesuit

No. 1 Churchill at No. 2 Wilsonville

No. 8 Tualatin at No. 9 Oregon City

Barlow at No. 6 Tigard

Sprague at Lakeridge

Southridge at LIncoln

Sky 8 will be overhead at the following games. You can watch them live beginning at 7 p.m.

Sherwood at No. 1 Clackamas

McNary at No. 2 West Linn

Gresham at Aloha

Glencoe at Westview

Beaverton at No. 10 Liberty

You can watch highlights from all the games on Friday Night Flights! The show airs every Friday night the high school football season on KGW News at 11.

This season, KGW has also partnered with Rapid Replay to allow fans to submit highlights of their favorite teams. All you have to do is download the Rapid Replay app and upload your video! More information here

