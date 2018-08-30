PORTLAND, Ore. — On the KGW News app? Tap for highlights
The 2018 high school football season kicked off with plenty of excitement Friday night! KGW was at many games on the ground with our photographers and in the air with Sky 8.
Check out the action from the opening week:
Game of the Week
The fans' Game of the Week was Banks at Gladstone! In the top-10 4A showdown Gladstone defeated Banks 35-28.
Highlights
Lake Oswego beats West Salem 48-21
Jesuit beats Mountainside, 56-7
Union beats Mountain View 17-14
Heritage beats Evergreen 21-17
Sky 8 highlights
KGW's helicopter, Sky 8, flew above the following five games Friday night:
- Southridge at Tualatin
- Sunset at Tigard
- Sandy at Sherwood
- Century at Aloha
- Glencoe at Hillsboro
Scores
Rapid Replay
Didn't see your team's highlights this week? This season, KGW has partnered with Rapid Replay to allow fans to submit highlights of their favorite teams. All you have to do is download the Rapid Replay app and upload your video! More information here