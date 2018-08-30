PORTLAND, Ore. — On the KGW News app? Tap for highlights

The 2018 high school football season kicked off with plenty of excitement Friday night! KGW was at many games on the ground with our photographers and in the air with Sky 8.

Check out the action from the opening week:

Game of the Week

The fans' Game of the Week was Banks at Gladstone! In the top-10 4A showdown Gladstone defeated Banks 35-28.

Highlights from the game:

Highlights

West Linn at Central Catholic

Lake Oswego beats West Salem 48-21

Jesuit beats Mountainside, 56-7

Union beats Mountain View 17-14

Heritage beats Evergreen 21-17

Sky 8 highlights

KGW's helicopter, Sky 8, flew above the following five games Friday night:

Southridge at Tualatin

Sunset at Tigard

Sandy at Sherwood

Century at Aloha

Glencoe at Hillsboro

Scores

Click here to see scores from Friday night's games.

Rapid Replay

Didn't see your team's highlights this week? This season, KGW has partnered with Rapid Replay to allow fans to submit highlights of their favorite teams.

KGW and Rapid Replay

Rapid Replay

