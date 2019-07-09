PORTLAND, Ore. — Another season of Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez begins tonight with the start of the high school football season!

The weekly highlights show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school football season. KGW will be across the metro area bringing you highlights from the ground with our photographers and from above with Sky 8.

Here’s a look at tonight’s coverage plan:

Game of the Week

The fans voted often this week and after nearly 34,000 total votes, your Game of the Week is Prairie at Parkrose!

Students were hyped for the game at their respective school assemblies on Friday.

It’s the first game for Parkrose since head football coach Keanon Lowe tackled a student with gun on campus last spring.

Prairie won last year’s matchup. The Falcons will look to get the better of the Broncos for the second straight year. But it’s a new season and Parkrose will be looking for revenge.

KGW sports anchor Orlando Sanchez will be at the game! You can follow him on Twitter here

Sky 8

Sky 8 will be flying over six games Friday night. You can watch Sky 8 on our livestream from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for live stream

Sky 8 plans to fly over the following games:

Jefferson at Southridge (6A)

Mountainside at No. 2 Jesuit (6A)

Hillsboro at Glencoe (6A)

David Douglas at Westview (6A)

Sprague at Liberty (6A)

No. 2 Gladstone at No. 1 Banks (4A)

Highlights

KGW plans to have photographers on the ground to get highlights of the following games:

No. 1 Lake Oswego at No. 9 West Salem (6A)

No. 3 Central Catholic at No. 5 West Linn (6A)

No. 6 Tigard at Sunset (6A)

No. 10 Lakeridge at No. 6 Tualatin (6A)

Cleveland at Franklin (6A)

No. 7 Crater at No. 2 Wilsonville (5A)

Lincoln (Wash.) at Camas (Wash. 4A)

Mountain View at Union (Wash. 3A/4A)

Heritage at Evergreen (Wash. 3A)

Full schedule

For a full schedule of Friday night’s games in Oregon, visit the OSAA website.