PORTLAND, Ore. — The high school football season came to an end a couple weeks ago with a pair of local teams —Central Catholic and Camas— winning state championships.
It was another fun season on Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez. And as has become tradition, we’ve put together season highlights for more than 20 teams in the Portland metro area.
So, before we move onto basketball season (Friday Night Hoops with Orlando Sanchez begins Jan. 3), let’s look back at some of the spectacular plays and moments from the season.
Teams are listed in alphabetical order: