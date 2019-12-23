PORTLAND, Ore. — The high school football season came to an end a couple weeks ago with a pair of local teams —Central Catholic and Camas— winning state championships.

It was another fun season on Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez. And as has become tradition, we’ve put together season highlights for more than 20 teams in the Portland metro area.

So, before we move onto basketball season (Friday Night Hoops with Orlando Sanchez begins Jan. 3), let’s look back at some of the spectacular plays and moments from the season.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order:

Aloha

Barlow

Beaverton

Camas

Central Catholic

Clackamas

Cleveland

Evergreen

Jefferson

Jesuit

Lake Oswego

Lakeridge

Mountainside

Parkrose

Prairie

Sherwood

Skyview

Sunset

Tigard

Tualatin

Union

West Linn