TACOMA, Wash. — The Camas Papermakers completed a perfect season on Saturday, beating Bothell 35-14 in the Class 4A Washington state championship game.

Papermaker Nation nation showed up in full force at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma and watched Camas get off to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter that the Papermakers never relinquished.

Running back Jacque Badolato-Birdsell led Camas, rushing for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.

Saturday's championship win marked the Papermakers' second title in program history and their second in the past four seasons. Camas also was perfect in 2016, finishing 14-0 behind current Oregon State quarterback Jack Colletto.

A year ago, Camas went 5-5 and saw their season end in the playoffs against Bothell. They later promised coach Jon Eagle that they wouldn't lose a game in 2019. The players called the season the "Revenge Tour." In completing a perfect season, Camas beat four of the five teams that beat them last season, finishing it off with the state championship victory against Bothell.

"We created a brotherhood, and we did not lose sight of it," Badolato-Birdsell told The Oregonian.

Senior Jackson Clemmer caught four passes for 66 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Blake Asciutto in the third quarter. He also sealed the win with an interception in the final minutes of the game.

"This means everything," Clemmer told The Oregonian.

CAMAS 35, BOTHELL 14

Camas -- 14 -- 7 -- 7 -- 7 — 35

Bothell -- 0 -- 7 -- 7 -- 0 — 14

First quarter

C — Jacques Badolato-Birdsell 6 run (Bryce Leighton kick)

C — Tyler Forner 1 run (Leighton kick)

Second quarter

C — Badolato-Birdsell 47 run (Leighton kick)

B — Blake Bickhaus 6 pass from Andrew Sirmon (Charlie Shulkin kick)

Third quarter

B — Jordyn Turner 39 pass from Sirmon (Shulkin kick)

C — Jackson Clemmer 28 pass from Blake Asciutto (Leighton kick)

Fourth quarter

C — Badolato-Birdsell 3 run (Leighton kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Camas — Badolato-Birdsell 34-217, Forner 2-1, Asciutto 1-3, Randy Yaacoub 3-8. Bothell — Christian Galvan 14-53, Sirmon 6-12, Talataina Tevaga 4-14.

PASSING: Camas — Blake Asciutto 10-14-1-160. Bothell — Sirmon 15-33-1-208.

RECEIVING: Camas — Jackson Clemmer 4-66, Jackson Preston 1-6, Charlie Bump 2-51, Kenny Wright 2-27, Eli Sivers 1-10. Bothell — Evan Berry 6-79, Jordyn Turner 6-116, Galvan 2-7, Bickhaus 1-6.

