PORTLAND, Ore. -- Sixteen-year-old Micah Williams is getting ready to take on the world at the World Junior Track and Field Championships in Finland.

After winning the state 100- and 200-meter titles this year in record time, he decided to compete at the Junior Nationals. A big step up in competition but one he said he looked forward to.

"I’m a competitor and running against them pushed me to go faster,” Williams said.

He ran a personal best of 10.37 in the 100 meters good enough for fourth place and a spot on the world team.

He’s the youngest sprinter from the United States.

As far as the future is concerned, he says he just wants to be one of the fastest ever and make everyone proud.

