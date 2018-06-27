BEAVERTON, Ore. —The under-16 girls team from the Oregon Junior Volleyball Academy will head to Detroit to play in the national tournament.

The team is made up of freshman and sophomores who come from five area high schools.

Head coach Steve Suttich expected this to be a rebuilding year. The expectations changed early.

“We competed in our first tournament and were third out of 60. Thought we might be pretty good," Suttich said.

The players say it’s been a big effort from everyone to get to the national tournament. Ruby Kayser said, “Everyone is putting in as much time as they can to be successful”

The team starts play in the tournament July first. You can follow them here.

