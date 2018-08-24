The fans have spoken and the first Friday Night Flights Game of the Week is Banks at Gladstone!

The matchup is a 4A top-10 showdown. The Braves are ranked as the No. 4 team in the state in the coaches’ preseason poll and Gladstone is ranked No. 6.

The primetime opener will be the fans’ Game of the Week on Friday Night Flights! Watch highlights from the game and other local matchups on KGW News at 11 on Friday.

This season, KGW has also partnered with Rapid Replay to allow fans to submit highlights of their favorite teams. All you have to do is download the Rapid Replay app and upload your video! More information here

This week's Game of the Week nominees were:

Banks at Gladstone (51 percent)

Union at Mountain View (46 percent)

West Linn at Central Catholic (2 percent)

Jesuit at Mountainside (1 percent)

© 2018 KGW