BEAVERTON, Ore. — Aloha High School swimmer Kaitlyn Dobler saved the best for last in her high school swimming career.

She won the 100-yard breaststroke at the Oregon state high school swim championships. Her time of 58.35 seconds beat the previous national record by .05 seconds.

The previous record holder was Emily Weiss of Indiana, who swam the 100-yard breaststroke in 58.40 in 2018.

Dobler also set a state record in the 50-yard freestyle.

Dobler will be swimming at the Olympic Trials in June. She's committed to USC.

