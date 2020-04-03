ALOHA, Ore. — This week marks the start of the high school lacrosse season and no one is happier than Aloha High School sophomore Kai Talley.

Talley has turned his passion for the game into a business that helps others get involved in lacrosse.

The business is called Lumber Lax and it all starts with the wood stored in his garage. Talley cuts down 10-foot long pieces of lumber to make shafts for lacrosse sticks.

Talley, along with his sisters, parents and some friends, then paint and engrave them in the shop at their home. For every shaft he sells, he donates one. His donated sticks are used in programs in Panama, Malaysia, Kenya and Uganda. His mom estimates they make about 150 sticks a month.

Talley bought the business from another lacrosse player when he was 11 years old. His goal is to play Division-I college lacrosse, study business and keep Lumber Lax going.

If you’d like to learn more about Lumber Lax here’s a link to their Facebook page.

