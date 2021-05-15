Haniger, Moore homer, Mariners beat Cleveland 7-3

Sheffield gives up two runs over six innings for the win

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run, Justus Sheffield picked up a win against the team that drafted him and the Seattle Mariners beat Cleveland 7-3.

Dylan Moore added a three-run homer off Triston McKenzie to break open a close game and give Sheffield the win in a showdown of former Cleveland first-round draft picks. Sheffield worked out of jams in the second, fourth and sixth innings and overcame three doubles by José Ramírez for the win.

A night after being called up, Donovan Walton went 2-for-4 as the Mariners' designated hitter. Hit knocked in two runs with an eighth inning triple.