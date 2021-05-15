x
Haniger, Moore homer, Mariners beat Cleveland 7-3

Sheffield gives up two runs over six innings for the win
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore, second from right, celebrates with Tom Murphy, J.P. Crawford and Kyle Lewis, from left, after Moore's three-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run, Justus Sheffield picked up a win against the team that drafted him and the Seattle Mariners beat Cleveland 7-3. 

Dylan Moore added a three-run homer off Triston McKenzie to break open a close game and give Sheffield the win in a showdown of former Cleveland first-round draft picks. Sheffield worked out of jams in the second, fourth and sixth innings and overcame three doubles by José Ramírez for the win. 

A night after being called up, Donovan Walton went 2-for-4 as the Mariners' designated hitter.  Hit knocked in two runs with an eighth inning triple.

The Mariners have won two straight after a string of five losses.