PORTLAND, Ore. — Fans of car racing and golf have options this weekend. They can watch both sports in person.

The Grand Prix of Portland is going on at Portland International Raceway. There will be 11 races over through the weekend.

If golf is more your speed, the Cambia Portland Classic is going on at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Columbia Edgewater Country Club hosts LPGA golf event

The two major events are just miles apart.

“We’ve become a destination market for a lot of the world," said Sport Oregon CEO Jim Etzel. "People come to Portland for sports tourism and tourism in general."

Both events are being televised nationally. You can watch the Grand Prix on NBC Sports Network. The LPGA tournament will be shown on the Golf Channel.

Grand Prix racing in Portland

