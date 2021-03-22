Goodman's 24 points lead Oregon State women by FSU 83-59

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Aleah Goodman scored 24 points with five rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers, Taylor Jones added 18 points and eight boards, and No. 8-seed Oregon State beat ninth-seeded Florida State 83-59 on Sunday in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State advances to play the top seed in the Hemisfair Region, South Carolina, while Florida State is exiting after the first round for the first time in its last 17 appearances. Sasha Goforth added 14 points for Oregon State, which shot 55.2% from the floor. Goodman, averaging 16.1 points, was 8-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers. Bianca Jackson finished with 17 points for Florida State.