NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday could be the first time fans can hear from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the controversial no-call during the NFC Championship that ended the New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl dream.

Goodell is scheduled to face the media at 12 p.m. CT Wednesday and hold his annual State of the League address. The address is part of several days of events prior to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

In the past, Goodell has used the address to promote future rule changes and take questions from reporters for about an hour. Football fans will want to hear what Goodell has to say about possible changes to instant replay or pass interference rules. Any rule change would have to be approved by the NFL team owners at their annual meetings in May.

Goodell’s address comes 10 days after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Saints in overtime 26-23 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

If the pass interference penalty had been called, the Saints could've run most of the time off the clock to set up a winning field goal from chip-shot range.

In court documents filed in a federal legal case about the game, Goodell and NFL lawyers admitted that one or more penalties for pass interference or illegal helmet-to-helmet should have been called. Separately, the documents also confirmed that NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron called Saints head coach Sean Payton after the game and said both penalties should have been called.

"Because the officials on the field are humans, like the players and coaches, errors will happen," the brief argues.

