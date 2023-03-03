Gonzaga women face Ole Miss in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Gonzaga Women's Basketball team was handed a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They face Ole Miss in California.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Women's Basketball team is headed to Stanford to face Ole Miss in the opening round of the Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The selection committee gave the Zags a No. 9 seed despite the team's 28-4 record and spending most of the season ranked. Ole Miss, which has the higher seed, has a record of 23-8.

Gonzaga and Ole Miss play Friday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m. The game will air on ESPNU.

A Gonzaga win in the first round could mean facing Stanford on their home court in the second round.

Gonzaga made the tournament as an at-large team after losing to Portland in the West Coast Conference Championship game.

This Gonzaga team is finally getting healthy as it enters the NCAA Tournament. The team played at times this year with as few as seven players. Starters Kayleigh Truong and Eliza Hollingsworth, along with forward Maud Huijbens all missed significant time.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball Head Coach Lisa Fortier managed to keep the team on track, despite the injuries, and was named the WCC Coach of the Year.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The Gonzaga team was led by guard Kaylynne Truong, who was named the 2023 WCC Player of the Year. Kaylynne stepped up after her sister went down with an injury. She averaged a career-high 16.1 points per game, while dishing out 5 assists, and averaging 1.6 steals per game.

Forward Yvonne Ejim also had a breakout year for the Zags. Ejim was named a finalist for the Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. She averaged 16.7 points per game along with 8.4 rebounds.

Brynna Maxwell joined Gonzaga this season and quickly established herself as one of the best long-range shooters in the country. Maxwell hit a three-pointer in 31 of 32 games this season and is shooting 49.4% from three-point range. She averaged 13.8 points per game this season for Gonzaga.

